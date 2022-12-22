Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,998,472.50.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $2,305,801.50.

Etsy stock traded down $6.98 on Thursday, reaching $127.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.21. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $232.98.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Bank of America lifted their price target on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 163.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,642 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 156.5% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 839,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

