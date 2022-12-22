John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 2,055 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $105,000.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

