John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

VB traded down $3.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.21. 384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,305. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.