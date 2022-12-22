John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,068,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after acquiring an additional 292,043 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $37.94. 221,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,005,492. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.