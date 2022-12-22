John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $3.36 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $206.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

