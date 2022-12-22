John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Decreases Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,667,000 after buying an additional 79,507 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 100,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 44,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.73. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $109.99.

