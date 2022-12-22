John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Decreases Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises 0.8% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned 0.16% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $111.14 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80.

