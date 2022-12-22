JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 2,598 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

