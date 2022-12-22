JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 6,431 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

