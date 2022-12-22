JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 4,821 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter valued at about $104,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance
ESGE stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $41.40.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend
