JMG Financial Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,585 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $21,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

