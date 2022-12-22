JMG Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,180,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,421,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 107,884 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,162,000 after acquiring an additional 101,760 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS EFAV opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

