JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,013 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.46. 73,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,084,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $392.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,195,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

