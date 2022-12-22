Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $27.27 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $27.27 million and $67,448.76 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014492 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00224389 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01628994 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $68,817.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.