Jentner Corp Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jentner Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average of $158.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

