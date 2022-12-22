JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Down 17.9% This Week

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $140.88 million and $13.95 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $884.81 or 0.05303506 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00491494 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.44 or 0.29121263 BTC.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,299,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars.
