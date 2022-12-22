Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Holdings Boosted by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,023 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $35,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JAAA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $49.39. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,323. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

