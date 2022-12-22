James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.61

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 1357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $997.60 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.