J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 7,995 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

J2 Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.3% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 91.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,829 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 73.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 522,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 220,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $658,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 102,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $42.61.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

