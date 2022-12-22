J2 Capital Management Inc Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

J2 Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.2% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. 207,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,127. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

