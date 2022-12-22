J2 Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 9,803 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,528,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,301,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.76. 62,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,683. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.