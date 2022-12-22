J2 Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,137,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 257,676 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,612,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 112.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 418,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 221,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,803,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,983,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTMC traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $31.62. 26,105 shares of the company were exchanged. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18.

