J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.35-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.44 billion-$8.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SJM opened at $157.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $158.48.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $138,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $220,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.