iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Raised by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,883,000 after buying an additional 389,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after buying an additional 220,566 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.