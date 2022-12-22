iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,056,000 after purchasing an additional 259,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after buying an additional 36,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $91.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.88.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

