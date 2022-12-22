iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Increased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,857. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.