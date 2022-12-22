iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 74,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.