iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $685,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,167,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

