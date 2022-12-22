iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 6.1% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $4.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,014. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.43. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

