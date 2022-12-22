iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock opened at $172.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.16. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

