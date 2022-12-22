iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.17. 2,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

