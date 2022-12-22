iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Stake Trimmed by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $15,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 226,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:SMMD traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 180,399 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

