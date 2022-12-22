iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.64. 591,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,536,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

