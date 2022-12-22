iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.83 on Thursday, reaching $208.64. 16,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

