iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Raised by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Custos Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 307,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 209,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 174,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 63,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.