iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,573 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37.

