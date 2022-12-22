iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,573 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

