iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 117,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,081,470 shares.The stock last traded at $40.60 and had previously closed at $41.08.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.