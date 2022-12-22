iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 6.5% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 941.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:EFG traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,165 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

