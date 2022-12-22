iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,165 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

