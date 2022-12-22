iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 156.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,654 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,729 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.