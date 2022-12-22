iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Lifted by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,417,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,252,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

