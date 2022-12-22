iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$25.89 and last traded at C$25.89. 75,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 91,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.91.
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.75.
