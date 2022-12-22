iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Stock Price Up 1%

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Rating)’s share price were up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 8,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.03% of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Featured Stories
