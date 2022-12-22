IPVERSE (IPV) Price Reaches $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $30,949.18 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

