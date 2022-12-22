Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Position Lessened by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,317,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 618,462 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $22,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 1,402,975 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $13,248,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,806,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.
Insider Activity
Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of IOVA stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.