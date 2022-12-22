Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Position Lessened by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,317,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 618,462 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $22,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 1,402,975 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $13,248,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,806,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,021,000 shares of company stock worth $65,128,780. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

