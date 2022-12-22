Investors Purchase Large Volume of M&T Bank Call Options (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,700 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 193% compared to the average volume of 921 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.40. 11,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,364. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

