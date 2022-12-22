Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December 22nd (ALCO, CELU, CFFHF, FATE, LMT, LNSPF, NKTX, NPO, PLM, SNN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 22nd:
Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Times China (OTCMKTS:TMPPF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Alico Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.