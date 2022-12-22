Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December 22nd (ALCO, CELU, CFFHF, FATE, LMT, LNSPF, NKTX, NPO, PLM, SNN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 22nd:

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Times China (OTCMKTS:TMPPF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

