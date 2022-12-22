Investec Lowers Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) to Hold

Investec lowered shares of Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DSITF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Currys from GBX 87 ($1.06) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Currys in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Currys Stock Performance

Currys stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. Currys has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Currys Company Profile

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

