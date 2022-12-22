Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Bought by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,038 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1,006.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73.

